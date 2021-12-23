As Taliban fighters gather for passports, a suicide bomber is shot dead.

According to police, a would-be suicide bomber was shot dead outside Kabul’s main passport office on Thursday, as hundreds of Taliban fighters waited in line for travel documents on a day set aside just for them.

“At a checkpoint at the entry, he was identified and executed,” Mobin Khan, a spokesman for Kabul police, said AFP.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August, there have been multiple attacks on Taliban fighters, the majority of which have been claimed by the Islamic State’s local affiliate.

Around 200 Taliban fighters flocked to the passport office early in the morning after authorities announced that Thursdays would be dedicated solely to passport applications.

Security operators stopped media from questioning the fighters, so it was unknown why they needed passports or where they planned to fly to.

Taliban security held civilians back or sent them home as they attempted to process their applications, torning up some documents in the process.

According to Qari Shafiullah Tassal, a spokesman for the office, “issuing passports to Taliban militants was cancelled owing to overpopulation.”

He told AFP that many people were falsely claiming to have ties to the Taliban.

Taliban fighters in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s southern metropolis, were also given the opportunity to apply for passports on Thursday, according to an AFP reporter there.

After the extreme Islamic group retook power on August 15, Taliban officials halted issuing passports, citing staffing shortages, defective equipment, and a lack of supplies as reasons.

Despite the fact that operations resumed on Sunday, hundreds of thousands of Afghans are yearning to flee the country’s worsening humanitarian crisis.