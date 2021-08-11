As takeaway sales rise, Deliveroo reduces losses.

App for ordering takeout cuisine from across the world According to a results update released on Wednesday, Deliveroo trimmed losses in the first half as the coronavirus outbreak boosted home deliveries.

The British company, which had a rocky stock market debut in March, reported net losses of?108.7 million ($151.4 million, 127.7 million euros) in the first half of this year, down from?126.2 million in the same period last year.

Despite an 82 percent increase in income to?922.5 million, Deliveroo’s costs have increased due to the requirement for more workers.

While customer behavior toward takeaways may lessen as lockdowns relax, Deliveroo is “enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead,” according to the company’s earnings statement released on Wednesday.

As limits are relaxed, he continued, Deliveroo is witnessing “great growth and engagement.”

Deliveroo has had a spectacular rise in a short period of time, but there are concerns about its long-term viability, as evidenced by its unsuccessful stock market debut in London.

Deliveroo’s first public offering, valued at?7.6 billion, was London’s biggest stock market debut in a decade, after the eight-year-old company saw a surge in sales during the coronavirus lockdowns.

However, investors questioned Deliveroo’s management of its self-employed riders, and the stock dropped nearly a third on launch day from the IPO price of?3.90.

Deliveroo shares were down 3.7 percent at?3.50 following Wednesday’s announcement.

They had risen sharply on Monday after German rival Delivery Hero purchased a 5% investment in the company, bolstering its prospects despite continued doubts about its concept.

Deliveroo recently revealed its intention to depart Spain after the country enacted a labor law reform in May that recognizes delivery riders as employees, requiring them to receive social benefits such as paid vacation and sick leave.

Deliveroo said in a statement released on Wednesday that establishing a “top-tier market position” in Spain “would necessitate a disproportionate degree of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns.”

In the meantime, its riders in the UK recently lost an attempt to join a British union after the UK Court of Appeal determined that they are self-employed.