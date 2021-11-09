As Taiwan fears a harbor blockade, China’s new electronic attack jet conducts combat training.

China’s new and powerful J-16D electronic attack jet has begun combat training and is likely to join the J-20 stealth fighter in operations, providing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with great battlefield effectiveness as it breathes down Taiwan’s neck.

According to the South China Morning Post, the e-attack plane, which can carry a variety of weaponry, interference, and surveillance devices, made its premiere at Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, last month.

According to the source, the jet would be more effective when combined with other fighters such as the J-20 stealth fighter jet.

Both the J-16D and the J-20 can elude detection by competing radar systems, according to Wang Mingliang, a researcher at the PLA Air Force Command College in Beijing. “As a result, when the two planes team up during a future conflict,” he added, “they will help each other.”

The J-16D is the most recent version of China’s J-16 fighter plane. It has the ability to disrupt enemy radars and will fight alongside the J-20 and J-10C fighter jets. Computer-controlled active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar systems are installed on all three aircraft, allowing them to communicate more effectively and spot opponents earlier.

When compared to other People’s Liberation Army warplanes, the jet has an advantage in terms of fire control, radar, and operation systems.

Unlike the J-16, the J-16D can carry more equipment, including small pods on the wingtips and massive pods under the wings and belly of the aircraft.

The J-16 fighter jets have been frequent participants in PLA maneuvers near the island of Taiwan during the past year, according to the Chinese state-run Global Times. According to the report, the new electronic attack jets are expected to join the J-16 for similar maneuvers in Taiwan, according to Chinese military expert Wang Mingzhi.

Since May, at least one J-16D has been moved to an eastern PLA airbase near Taiwan, according to satellite imagery provided last month by Kanwa Defence Review of Canada.

In the case of a war, Taiwan’s armed forces are capable of blockingading Taiwan’s important harbors and airports, according to the unveiling of the new advanced jet.

According to Taiwan’s defense ministry, the PLA wants to modernize its troops by 2035 in order to “acquire dominance in possible operations against Taiwan and viable capabilities to deny foreign forces, posing a grave challenge.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.