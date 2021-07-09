As Sudan marks its independence with little to celebrate, a peace pledge is made.

President Salva Kiir promised not to return South Sudan to war on Friday, as the country celebrated ten years of tumultuous independence with little cause for celebration.

At 12 a.m. on July 9, 2011, the world’s newest nation was born, and the people of South Sudan rejoiced at the end of a decades-long struggle for independence from Sudan.

The party, however, was short-lived.

South Sudan was at war with itself just two years later, the process of nation-building ignored as the country’s liberators tore it apart, crushing hopes for a bright future.

Before a ceasefire was declared in 2018, about 400,000 people would have died.

However, the country is now more vulnerable than ever, with approaching starvation, political unrest, economic devastation, and natural disasters.

“I promise you that I will never send you back to battle. Let us strive together to reclaim the lost decade and return our country to the path of progress in this new decade,” Kiir said in a televised address to commemorate the occasion.

He praised a “new spirit of collaboration” among political opponents and stated that the Transitional Government of National Unity would prioritize economic development and security.

However, there was none of the enthusiasm that welcomed independence on Friday, with residents being advised to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kiir delivered his remarks in front of one of the presidential buildings in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Kiir had warned earlier this week that the cash-strapped country would be unable to rejoice, blaming international sanctions for keeping prosperity out of reach.

The international community has used the anniversary to call on the leaders of South Sudan to do more to better the lives of the country’s 12 million people.

In a statement, Nicholas Haysom, the head of the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), stated, “The route from conflict to peace has been long and tough, and there is still much to be done so that people can exercise the democratic right they earned a decade ago.”

“We… urge the country’s political leaders to grasp this chance to turn a decade’s worth of hopes and dreams into reality by achieving the long-term peace required for full recovery and development.”

South Sudan still has a long way to go to achieve that aim.

There is a lack of an united security force, widespread insecurity linked to intercommunal violence, and poverty-fueled criminality.

