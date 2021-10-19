As subscriber numbers rise, Netflix outperforms expectations.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it added 4.4 million new customers in the most recent quarter, outperforming revenue and profit predictions because to blockbusters like Squid Games.

Analysts were concerned that a boost in Netflix subscriptions due to individuals being stranded at home during the epidemic would be followed by a drop in new memberships once limitations on travelling around were lifted thanks to immunizations.

However, the streaming entertainment powerhouse reported a $1.45 billion profit on $7.5 billion in revenue, up 16 percent from the previous quarter.

Netflix has 214 million customers at the conclusion of the quarter.

Netflix was experiencing good benefits of debuting new episodes in the last quarter, officials stated in an earnings statement to shareholders, after rolling out a lighter-than-normal slate of programming in the first half of this year owing to Covid-related production delays.

Netflix wrote in the letter, “We’re incredibly excited to cap the year with what we hope to be our strongest Q4 content offering yet.”

“Our programming goal is to offer a diverse range of high-quality content that is well-liked and watched by a big number of users.”

According to the Silicon Valley powerhouse, new seasons of original Netflix programs Money Heist and Sex Education were the most popular returning episodes, with 69 million and 55 million households watching each.

Squid Game became Netflix’s most popular show ever, with 142 households watching it in the four weeks following its premiere in mid-September, according to executives.

“A unique Korean story that first caught the zeitgeist in Korea and then globally,” they said of Squid Games.

“The popularity of Squid Game is simply incredible; this show has been ranked as our #1 program in 94 countries,” Netflix remarked.

“Squid Game has also infiltrated the cultural zeitgeist, producing a Saturday Night Live skit and more than 42 billion views on TikTok memes/clips.”

Netflix informed investors that Squid Game-themed merchandise was on its way to stores.

The Asia-Pacific region, which added 2.2 million Netflix members in the quarter, accounted for the majority of the subscription growth.