As streets flood and boats are stranded, a tourist coastal town is hit by a “meteotsunami.”

On Tuesday night, a “meteotsunami” struck a Spanish vacation destination, interrupting fishing fleets and flooding streets.

According to the local police force, the sudden rise in water level in Santa Pola, in the province of Alicante, “surprised” inhabitants and caused numerous boats to drift.

According to the University of Alicante’s Laboratory of Climatology, these meteorological phenomena are not uncommon in the area. In a tweet, the lab stated that this week’s storm “has been somewhat more powerful than typical.”

The conditions this week also point to a “rissaga or meteotsunami,” according to the report.

Tsunamis are well-known sea waves often triggered by earthquakes, but scientists are only now beginning to understand meteotsunamis, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They are known in Catalan as Rissaga.

Meteotsunamis, unlike conventional tsunamis, are thought to be induced by changes in air pressure, which are frequently caused by fast-moving meteorological phenomena such as storms.

When a meteotsunami hits shallow water, it can slow down and grow in size, posing a threat to coastal populations.

Meteotsunamis are difficult to forecast since they have many of the same features as a tsunami caused by an earthquake. Meteorologists are still working on strategies to predict severe weather phenomena.

“An unexpected meteorological phenomenon has startled us tonight, with a rapid ‘rise in tide’ that has caused many problems for the moored fishing fleet, even forcing several boats to drift,” the Santa Pola police department wrote in a statement uploaded to its Facebook page on Tuesday night EDT.

“As a result of the various damages to the shoreline, we ask for your patience while qualified services carry out the necessary duties to alleviate the consequences.”

Meteotsunamis are mostly regional and have impacted the United States. Notable examples include one that slammed Lake Erie in May 2012, according to the US National Tsunami Hazard Mitigation Program (NTHMP). Beachgoers were thrown off their feet and boats were inundated by the 7-foot wave.

Seven people died in June 1954 when a 10-foot meteotsunami struck Lake Michigan, driving people off piers, according to the NTHMP.

Spain is now experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures expected to reach over 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday in several parts of the nation. This is a condensed version of the information.