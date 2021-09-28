As stores reopen, Lego posts a record profit and turnover.

Lego reported record profits and revenue in the first half of 2021, owing to robust demand and the reopening of retail outlets, according to the Danish toy manufacturer.

Despite the pandemic and lockdowns, the company did well last year, thanks to the appeal of Lego themes like Star Wars and Harry Potter, as well as its growth into China.

In the first half of 2021, the unlisted family business’s net profit increased by 140 percent to 6.3 billion kronor (847 million euros, $989 million).

The creator of colorful plastic bricks reported a 46 percent increase in revenue to 23 billion kronor.

“Strong demand for our portfolio drove our success, attracting new builders to the Lego brand,” said chief executive Niels Christiansen.

“In comparison to 2020, our year-over-year growth benefited from fewer Covid-related restrictions as our manufacturing continued to work normally and the bulk of retail locations reopened,” he said in a statement.

Lego City, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lego Creator Expert, and Lego Technic are among the best-selling themes this year.

However, Christiansen predicted that “top-line growth will stabilize to more sustainable levels (in the long run) when individuals return to pre-pandemic spending patterns.”

Lego, like other firms throughout the world, reported a 50 percent increase in online sales during the epidemic, compared to the same period previous year.

However, in the first half of 2021, the toymaker boosted its global retail base by opening more than 60 new Lego stores, with more than 40 of them in China.

As of June, Lego had 737 retail locations, including 291 in China.

Lego has shifted its attention to multimedia gaming and sustainability following a major restructuring in 2017.

In addition to its famous bricks, the firm has invested heavily in video games, movies, cartoons, and Legoland theme parks in recent years.

While Lego’s distinctive bricks are nearly unbreakable and reused for decades, plastic is increasingly being avoided owing to the long-term environmental effects of its chemical components.

By 2030, Lego has promised that all of its bricks would be 100 percent recyclable. It created a prototype brick out of recycled plastic bottles.

The company announced Tuesday that it is on target to make all of its packaging 100 percent sustainable by 2025, following the successful completion of a trial using paper bags to replace single-use plastic in boxes. They will be phased in over the course of the following year.