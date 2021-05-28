As she leaned out the train window, a woman was killed by a tree branch.

According to an inquest hearing this week, a 28-year-old lady was killed in Britain by an overhanging tree while leaning out of the window of a train traveling at 75 mph.

On December 1, 2018, Bethan Roper, 28, was riding a Great Western Railway (GWR) train from Bath to her home in Penarth, Wales, according to the Press Association. Roper, who worked for the Welsh Refugee Council, was heading home from a day of Christmas shopping with friends, according to the Avon Coroners’ Court.

When Roper was struck, the London Paddington to Exeter service had just left Bath Spa station for Bristol Temple Meads, causing catastrophic head injuries and her death.

Roper was allegedly leaning out a door window when she was struck in the head by an ash tree limb growing adjacent to the power line, according to the court. Despite the efforts of other passengers to revive her, Roper was pronounced dead by ambulance personnel at Bristol Temple Meads station.

Mark Hamilton, an investigator with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), told the inquest, “We found that one of the group of friends opened the window of the door and at least one other friend leant out of the window.”

“Ms Roper, however, leant out of the window roughly two and a half minutes after the train left Bath Spa station, and collapsed backwards a few seconds later, having incurred a significant head injury.

The inquest heard that above the train door was a yellow placard that read, “Caution- do not lean out of window when train is moving.” However, Hamilton claims that there is no physical feature on the train that prevents a passenger from opening the window while it is moving.

“We found that one of the cause causes was related to the warning signals, and that Ms Roper, as a passenger, was not deterred by these warning indicators. The warning sign on display complies with the railway group standard in effect at the time, according to our report,” Hamilton added.

"The RAIB, on the other hand, believes that the wording, particularly the use of the term "caution," suggests that leaning out should be done with caution. The yellow backdrop has long been recognized as a distinguishing feature of a.