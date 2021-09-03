As Sharia is reinstated over Afghanistan, the Taliban will cut off the hands of anyone who steal.

According to reports, the Taliban has threatened to cut off the hands of anyone caught stealing in Afghanistan, as stipulated by Sharia law.

According to Indian news outlets, members of the terrorist organization that seized power in the country last month made the remarks about Islamic law on Friday at a mosque in Kabul.

The Taliban has been asked for comment by this publication.

The Taliban has just proclaimed from a Kabul mosque that anyone caught stealing or caught in the act of stealing will have their hands chopped off according to Islamic Sharia Law. This is the Taliban 2.0 version.

On August 17, the Taliban leadership held a news conference in which they stated that the new Afghanistan would be more free than the one they ruled between 1996 and 2001. When a reporter asked a Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, if the extreme punishment would be government policy, he said he didn’t exclude out cutting thieves’ hands off.

“I can claim that the courts interpret Islamic law. Every individual has the right to self-defense. Then [the court]can make a decision based on Islamic law. So I don’t have anything to say about that,” Shaheen added.

Judges in Taliban-controlled Afghan areas have continued to apply the punishment. A Taliban judge, Gul Rahim, told the German tabloid Bild in July about his most recent case, in which a man broke into a residence and took a golden ring. In addition to ordering the man’s hands to be severed, the judge asked the homeowner if he wanted the man’s leg severed as well, because he had committed two crimes: breaking into the house and taking the ring.

Thieves and suspected thieves had their hands and feet chopped off under the Taliban’s rigid interpretation of Islamic law during their rule in the 1990s. This happened frequently in public, and the cut body part was occasionally displayed in front of a throng.

Despite losing power during the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the Taliban reinstated the penalty in areas under their control in the 2010s.

