As sanctions are proposed, Russia claims that US lawmakers “vehemently oppose our country.”

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, has denied a US plan to sanction almost three dozen prominent Russians for suspected human rights crimes. Peskov is himself on the blacklist.

Russian news agencies reported that a defense budget bill amendment proposed by Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) would seek to penalize 35 Russian politicians, businesses, and journalists.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation, or FBK, a group affiliated to imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny that has subsequently been labeled an extremist organization by a Russian court, provided the names on the list to the US and the European Union in February.

According to independent news outlet Meduza, the FBK accused the 35 people of corruption and human rights breaches.

Malinowski’s amendment to the House Rules Committee bill, headed “Review of sanctions with respect to Russian kleptocrats and human rights abusers,” calls for a six-month report on whether the individuals mentioned should be sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act.

The legislation was named after Russian anti-corruption lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in captivity in 2012. It punishes Russian authorities who violate human rights. Other countries have enacted similar legislation.

Malinowski’s suggestion aims to put pressure on figures close to President Vladimir Putin after worldwide condemnation of Russia’s parliamentary election and treatment of Navalny.

Mikhail Mishustin, Russia’s prime minister, and Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea football club, are among them, as is Peskov, who dismissed the amendment as part of “internal parliamentary exercises” that “still have a long way to go” before becoming law.

“The fact that there are a large number of people in Congress, in various committees, who are inadequately informed in Russian reality and vehemently dislike our nation is not a secret to anyone,” Putin said on Thursday, according to state-run news agency RIA.

Businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Oleg Deripaska, Rosneft chairman Igor Sechin, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, and FSB director Alexander Bortnikov are among those on the list.

Bill Magnitsky, the founder of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign.