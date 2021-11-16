As Sakkari advances in Mexico, top seed Sabalenka crashes out.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, was eliminated from the WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Monday after losing a grueling three-set match to Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari defeated Sabalenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 in 2hr 47min to advance to the semi-finals against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.

Sabalenka’s service game was harmed by a failure to capitalize on key moments and an eye-watering 19 double faults.

The 23-year-old Belarussian blew a chance to clinch the first set, allowing Sakkari to come back from 3-5 down to force a tiebreak.

Sakkari then cruised to a 7/1 victory in the tiebreak, leaving S in second place.