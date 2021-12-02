As Russia warns of a “nightmare scenario,” the US calls for a de-escalation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, top US diplomat Antony Blinken advised Russia against invading Ukraine, while Moscow warned Kiev that retaking the Crimean peninsula would be a “direct threat” to Russia.

In recent weeks, Western nations have raised concerns about Russia massing troops along Ukraine’s border, escalating tensions in a region where a long-running conflict has already claimed the lives of 13,000 people.

Moscow, which has been accused of supporting rebels fighting Kiev, has denied planning an attack and blames NATO for inflaming the situation.

“We are deeply concerned about Russia’s intentions for additional action against Ukraine,” Blinken told Lavrov in meetings near Stockholm on Thursday, threatening “severe consequences” if Russia “decides to continue conflict.”

Blinken struck a reassuring tone, saying the US was willing to “assist” the “full implementation” of the Minsk peace accords.

After Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, the Minsk agreement was negotiated to end the fighting with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, but it was never implemented.

“Diplomacy is the greatest approach to avoid a crisis,” Blinken remarked.

On Thursday, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine gathered in Stockholm for a summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), one of the few international dialogue venues in which both the US and Russia participate.

Blinken urged on Moscow to “de-escalate, reverse the recent troop build-up (and) return forces to customary peacetime locations” during the plenary session.

Meanwhile, Lavrov warned that Europe’s “nightmare scenario of a military conflict was returning,” accusing NATO of advancing its military facilities closer to Russia’s borders.

He restated his opposition to any NATO expansion eastward, particularly into Ukraine, but expressed Russia’s willingness to engage in discussion.

“We’re eager in working together to resolve the Ukraine situation,” he stated.

Despite the friendly atmosphere, the OSCE summit took place in the midst of rising tensions.

Blinken, speaking at a NATO gathering in Riga, Latvia, on Wednesday, accused Russia of attempting to “destabilize Ukraine from within as well as large-scale military actions.”

He said he didn’t know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade, but “we do know that he’s putting in place the capacity to do so in short order, should he so decide.”

If Moscow goes forward with any action, Blinken said, there will be “far-reaching and long-lasting consequences,” including “a range of high-impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from adopting in the past.”

On Thursday, Blinken also met with.