As Russia votes, Vladimir Putin’s opponents are bowed but not broken.

Opposition candidates in Russia hoping to unseat President Vladimir Putin in this weekend’s parliamentary elections hope to weaken United Russia’s dominance despite a protracted crackdown.

Whatever happens over the weekend, the party’s huge majority in the 450-seat Duma will continue, but the most visible opposition organization, Alexei Navalny’s movement, insists advances can be achieved.

“We don’t have a crystal ball,” Navalny’s major ally Vladimir Ashurkov told This website, “but we’ll see if we can get 50 independent lawmakers into parliament.” That would be a tremendous accomplishment.”

Despite being imprisoned in February for violating his parole following a 2014 conviction he claims was politically motivated, Navalny’s impact has spread far beyond his confines.

However, efforts launched by his now-defunct Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) to rally voters behind individuals who oppose United Russia encountered a major hurdle on Friday when Apple and Google withdrew the Navalny app encouraging so-called “smart voting.”

The app told individuals in the country’s 225 districts which opposition candidate, regardless of party affiliation, was most likely to defeat a United Russia candidate.

The app’s removal is the latest chapter in the authorities’ crackdown, which came after communications watchdog Roskomnadzor put pressure on the internet giants, blocking 49 websites associated to Navalny.

On Saturday, Navalny’s supporters claimed that Google had erased two Google Docs papers containing anti-Kremlin candidate lists at the watchdog’s request.

Ashurkov told This website, “I believe this crackdown is a hint that the authorities are more afraid than previously.” “People are more dissatisfied, living standards have deteriorated over the previous decade, and Putin’s and United Russia’s approval ratings are at historic lows.”

In June, FBK was labeled a “extremist” organization, putting the Kremlin’s most visible thorn in the side alongside Al Qaeda and the Taliban, and putting its members at risk of prosecution.

This prompted many top Navalny lieutenants to flee Russia, including his chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, who is currently attempting to impact change from afar.

The initial branch network was likewise dismantled, forcing Navalny’s allies to adapt and pursue a decentralized approach. This is a condensed version of the information.