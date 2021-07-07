As Russia threatens a violent response, the US Navy defends ‘essential’ Black Sea drills.

U.S. Navy Defends ‘Essential’ Black Sea Drills as Russia Threatens Violent Response

As Russian officials decry what they see as a military provocation, a US Navy officer defended the ongoing multi-nation Sea Breeze 2021 drills in the Black Sea this week.

Tensions in the Black Sea have been high in recent weeks, which saw confrontations between Russian forces and British and Dutch ships in the strategically important region.

The contacts took place just before the start of the annual Sea Breeze drills. The United States and Ukraine are leading this year’s edition, which includes soldiers from more than 30 countries.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned Russia’s International Affairs that Western “provocateurs” risk escalation, referring to the British ship’s voyage near to Crimean seas last month.

“They would be better off leaving their provocations aside next time and staying away from that area because they will get clocked in the nose,” Ryabkov said.

When faced by Russian forces, both British and Dutch officials claim that their ships were traveling in international seas.

Neither side is backing down over the Black Sea, which is a vital conduit for Russian trade and military power projection. The Sea is also another front in the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Russia’s critics have accused Moscow of seeking to expand its influence in the Sea to choke Ukrainian ports, isolate Kyiv, and cement its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The Sea Breeze maneuvers, according to Commander Daniel Marzluff, the US Sixth Fleet’s Black Sea Region Engagement Lead, are “important” in deterring Russian aggression and asserting US and NATO support for Ukraine, which is still at war with Moscow-backed separatists in the country’s east.

Marzluff, speaking from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, said of the continuing exercises, “This is certainly the most efficient method to bring a unified front to this kind of rogue activity.”

U.S. regional allies are America’s “greatest strategic advantage” in its contest with Russia, Marzluff said: “Here in the Black Sea, we have three NATO allies that are poised and ready to respond to any type of Russian aggression.”

Russia has been holding its own military exercises while Sea Breeze is ongoing. On Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry said long-range aviation drills were conducted in the Saratov, Amur, Irkutsk, and Ryazan regions, involving units including strategic missile carriers and an air-to-air refueling tanker aircraft.

Russia also recently conducted a readiness test of air defense systems in Crimea, which Moscow has been fortifying since its 2014 annexation from Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has tried to frame Western operations in the Black Sea as a violation of Moscow’s traditional sphere of influence. Putin claimed the incidents involving the British and Dutch ships were part of a U.S.-British plan to open new military bases in or near Ukraine.

“They know they cannot win this conflict: We would fight for our own territory; we didn’t travel thousands of miles to get to their borders, they did,” Putin said last week.

American and NATO level officials have rejected Putin’s claims. All have continued to express support for Ukraine in its standoff with Moscow and condemned Russian threats of escalation in the Black Sea and its blockade of Ukrainian ports.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry told The Washington Newsday, “The Dutch armed forces have every right to conduct operations in the Black Sea. The Dutch frigate was in international waters and operating in accordance with international maritime law as codified in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“We will keep operating in accordance with international law and in line with our and other NATO allies’ past conduct,” he said. Safety of navigation and flight in maritime operations is always paramount…This was in no way intended as a provocation.”

A State Department official said the U.S. is “deeply concerned about Russia’s stated intention to block foreign naval vessels and state ships from certain parts of the Black Sea, including near occupied Crimea.”

They continued, “We call on Russia to cease its harassment of ships in the region and to respect the navigational rights and freedoms of all states, as provided by international law.

“We stand with our allies in resisting Russian aggression in Ukraine, and we reaffirm our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, which extend to its territorial waters. Crimea belongs to Ukraine.”

Russia’s stance in the Black Sea could yet backfire. Already, Ukraine and Georgia – both victims of recent Russian military attacks – are pushing for full NATO membership.

Moscow’s role as a provocateur is “undeniably clear,” Marzluff said, adding, “I think people see Russia’s actions for what they are, and it’s not hard to do that … Russia is acting unilaterally as an aggressive nation.”

Russian actions have the “greatest potential for any kind of unnecessary escalation” in the Black Sea, Marzluff told The Washington Newsday, describing Russian behavior as “blatantly aggressive action.”

“It comes, I think, from a place of opportunistic aggression,” Marzluff said. “I think there’s just a sense that ‘We’re going to try this next thing and see what sticks.’ And if it doesn’t, we’ll try something else.

“There’s this constant pushing up of the boundaries of what makes sense, in my opinion, on that part of the Russian Federation, just to see what can possibly be normalized, or accepted, or even de facto ceded to the Russian Federation.”