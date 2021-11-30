As Russia slams US moves in Asia, Putin may ‘expand’ his work abroad with China’s Xi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has paved the way for closer ties with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as Moscow’s top diplomat lambasted US maneuvers in the Asia-Pacific area, which Beijing also considers provocative.

Putin praised the degree of collaborative work between Moscow and Beijing during a plenary session of the Russia Calling! investment forum on Tuesday, saying Russia had “many spheres of collaboration with China.”

“One of them has to do with our work in third-world nations,” Putin explained. “It’s well underway, but it might be increased.” Why? We have a lot of similar ideas and principles.” And, despite international speculation that China’s expanding military capability, including nuclear weapons, would worry the Kremlin, Putin claimed that Russia has no such concerns because of their increasingly close relationship.

“The United Kingdom and France have announced plans to modernize their nuclear arsenals. Is this a problem in the United States, and does it cause concern? “No,” he stated emphatically. “So why should we be concerned about our nearest neighbor’s expanding defense potential, with whom we have an unprecedentedly high level of inter-state relations?” No, this does not scare us because we are working on our own potential.” Russia’s second-most influential man, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, elaborated on Moscow and Beijing’s ability to widen their collaborative efforts.

“In the midst of a challenging world scenario, Russia-China cooperation is developing,” he remarked during his 26th regular meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, which was held digitally.

“Unfortunately, some of our foreign partners continue to be antagonistic to us, engaging in unfair competition and frequently breaking the multilateral trading system’s basic standards,” Mishustin continued. “Both Russia and China face the issue of illegal sanctions as well as political and economic pressure.” He said the two countries shared same values, echoing Putin.

“The best response in this situation will be to rally efforts in the interests of joint development based on the principles of equality, mutual trust, and respect,” Mishustin said, before calling for “the alignment of the Eurasian Economic Union’s ongoing projects with China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” two international infrastructure initiatives championed by Putin and Xi, respectively.

Li was also quoted on the Russian government's official website as saying, "Russia and China are leading