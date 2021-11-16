As Russia massed troops on the border, the US, NATO, and the EU rallied to support Ukraine.

The US and Ukraine have warned European allies that a recent buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine’s eastern border could signal invasion preparations.

While Russia maintains that nothing is out of the usual, Ukraine is seeking backing and protection from its partners.

“The best way to deter an aggressive Russia is to demonstrate to Moscow that Ukraine is strong, but also that it has strong allies who will not abandon it in the face of Moscow’s ever-increasing aggression,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken last Wednesday.

Many in Ukraine, a nation of 44 million people whose military is still rebuilding after years of deadly conflict, have accused Russia of repeatedly adopting intimidation and frightening tactics like these. President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to the seized territory of Crimiea only heightened local fears.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, “the Russian Federation sometimes resorted to the practice of shifting and stockpiling military forces in order to sustain tensions in the region and political pressure on neighboring governments.”

With its relationship with Moscow becoming increasingly strained, the US is ready to respond to Ukraine’s request for assistance, seeing the country’s sovereignty as “essential to the worldwide war between democracy and authoritarianism,” according to a White House statement.

By sharing vital intelligence information, collaborating on the development of military technologies, and giving investments to the Ukrainian National Army, the State Department will continue to uphold the strategic alliance between the United States and Ukraine (UNA).

“The United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity is unwavering,” Blinken said at the joint press conference, reiterating the country’s regional political, economic, and security interests.

Allies in Europe have also come out in favor of the small country. The North Atlantic Trade Organization (NATO), which consists of 28 European nations (plus the United States and Canada), has officially criticised Russia’s military buildup along the Ukraine-Crimea border.

"NATO is closely monitoring the huge and unusual concentrations of Russians," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia on Twitter, adding, "NATO is closely monitoring the large and odd concentrations of Russians."