As Russia and the US discuss nuclear weapons, it strengthens military ties with China.

While Russian officials discussed nuclear non-proliferation with their American counterparts, the heads of the Russian and Chinese armed forces met in a separate meeting, signaling yet another hint of unity between Washington’s top two adversaries.

The State Department announced on Wednesday that a delegation led by Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Geneva to kick off the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, which was outlined in last month’s summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “The US delegation discussed US policy priorities and the current security environment, national perceptions of threats to strategic stability, prospects for new nuclear arms control, and the format for future Strategic Stability Dialogue sessions.”

He hailed the talks as “professional and meaningful,” and said the two sides agreed to meet for a plenary meeting in September.

According to the state-run Tass Russian News Agency, Ryabkov described the discussion as “extremely down to earth, very businesslike, very focused, conscious, and sensible,” quoting a statement issued on June 16 following a meeting between Biden and Putin in the same Swiss city.

However, he noted problems in the meeting as the two attempted to confront a crisis “that definitely erupted in the arms control arena,” as Ryabkov put it.

“We were unable to find a solution to this question; it is quite difficult,” Ryabkov explained. “This topic has received little attention for a long time, and we are just now beginning to exchange ideas about what to do and how to continue our work.”

When asked if China will participate in the conversation, he discounted the possibility.

He remarked, “I see the chance [of China joining the strategic stability discussions]as small, if not non-existent.”

Ryabkov stated that Moscow is well aware of China’s position on all of the subjects under discussion.

