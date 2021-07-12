As Republicans back protesters, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remain silent on Cuba.

On Monday, some of the Democratic Party’s most powerful politicians remained silent as talk centered on anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba over the weekend.

While several high-profile Republicans issued statements supporting Cuba’s latest protest movement, the absence of statements from politicians such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was noted by the news media Monday morning, with Fox News claiming that they and other “Democratic socialists” chose to “ignore” the protesters’ fight.

Sanders, an Independent who typically supports Democratic initiatives, tweeted on the “tremendous pain and suffering” caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the United States shortly before noon on Monday, but made no mention of the protests in Cuba. Since taking office as a Democrat in New York’s 14th District in 2019, Ocasio-Cortez has become a loud champion for left-leaning ideas, similar to Sanders. She recently tweeted about a new survey gauging support for police funding, but she did not mention the recent events in Cuba.

Both Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have gained notoriety in recent years for their support of Democratic socialist ideals, which have been widely condemned by conservatives in Washington, D.C. Despite the distinctions between Cuba’s Communist regime and socialism, some Republicans in Congress condemned socialism in speeches expressing sympathy for Cuban demonstrators.

“If you give up your freedom, socialism guarantees guaranteed food, medicine, and income,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted Monday morning. “When it fails to provide, as it inevitably does, you don’t get your freedom back.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee tweeted on Sunday, “Socialism leads to anguish and suffering.” “Will the Democrats recognize what’s going on in Cuba? Will it be covered by the media?”

“Leftist Democrats need to determine if they’ll side with Cuba or against communism,” Blackburn tweeted after posting a Fox News piece questioning Sanders’ position on the Cuban protestors.

On Monday, Blackburn said, “The Cuban people are exemplifying amazing fortitude as they take on their cruel communist system.”

On Monday, Blackburn said, "The Cuban people are exemplifying amazing fortitude as they take on their cruel communist system."

Fellow Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida have also expressed support for the Cuban demonstrators, though neither Cruz nor DeSantis has visited Cuba.