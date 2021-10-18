As relations with NATO deteriorate, Russia closes NATO missions.

As ties with the Western military bloc sank to new lows, Russia said Monday that it was suspending its mission to NATO and closing the alliance’s offices in Moscow.

After NATO ejected seven members of Moscow’s delegation for alleged eavesdropping, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed the moves.

“The basic circumstances for shared work no longer exist as a result of certain NATO actions,” Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

From about November 1, he warned, Moscow would halt its official mission to NATO in Brussels, including its military envoy.

Russia was also closing the NATO liaison mission in the Belgian embassy in Moscow, which had been established in 2002, as well as the NATO information office, which had been established in 2001 to increase understanding between NATO and Russia.

“NATO’s contacts with our mission have already been substantially limited,” Lavrov said, adding that the alliance is “not interested in dialogue and working as equals.”

“We see no reason to believe that anything will change in the near future.”

Lavrov stated that in the event of an emergency, NATO could communicate with Russia through the Russian ambassador in Belgium.

Oana Lungescu, a NATO spokeswoman, said the alliance had taken note of Lavrov’s remarks but had not yet received “formal communication on the issues he raised.”

The announcement, according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, is “more than unfortunate” and would prolong “icy ties” between Russia and NATO.

“We are ready for dialogue,” Maas told media in Luxembourg, “but we must recognize that this is no longer the situation with Moscow.”

Following the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991, years of efforts to improve relations between Russia and NATO were put on hold.

They come after NATO stripped eight members of Russia’s mission to the alliance of their accreditation earlier this month, referring to them as “undeclared Russian intelligence officers” by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“We have seen an uptick in Russian negative activity, at least in Europe, and as a result, we must act,” Stoltenberg said at the time, describing NATO-Russia relations as “at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War.”

As part of a two-decade-old NATO-Russia Council aimed to strengthen collaboration in common security sectors, Russia sent an observer team to NATO.

After the Novichok poisoning of a Russian former double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter in the United Kingdom in 2018, seven members of the Russian delegation were removed.

In light of this, no NATO-Russia council meetings have been held since 2019.