As ransomware attacks increase, the US will report $590 million in ransomware payments in 2021.

According to new data released on Friday, $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021, on track to surpass previous decade totals as cyber-extortion grows.

The sum is 42 percent greater than the amount disclosed by financial institutions for the entire year of 2020, according to the US Treasury Department report.

According to Treasury, “if current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are predicted to have a bigger ransomware-related transaction value than (reports) filed in the prior ten years combined.”

The crime is getting into a company’s networks to encrypt data and then demanding a ransom, which is usually paid in cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to decrypt it.

Washington has stepped up its efforts to combat an uptick in attacks, including the imposition of its first penalties against an online exchange where criminals are reportedly exchanging cryptocurrencies for cash.

Recent cyberattacks on a major US oil pipeline, a meatpacking plant, and the Microsoft Exchange email system have highlighted the country’s infrastructure’s vulnerability to digital pirates.

Based on the suspicious activity warnings that financial organizations are required to file, the report stated that it was unclear whether the increase reflected improved knowledge of cybercrime.

“This rise could represent an increase in overall ransomware-related events, as well as increased detection and reporting,” Treasury stated.

The article did not name the victims of the attacks, but it did indicate that some of the alleged ransoms were paid before January 2021.

The fresh data on the size of payments tied to cyberattacks comes after a Washington-led summit in which more than two dozen countries agreed to work together to combat ransomware.

With the significant exception of Russia, the US convened the countries to unify and increase efforts to combat a transnational, on-the-rise, and potentially devastating cybercrime.

Stronger digital protection and backups, as well as a coordinated effort to target the laundering of the assaults’ revenues, have been identified as critical measures in the fight.

In a joint statement, the nations added, “We will consider all national options available in taking action against those involved for ransomware activities harming key infrastructure and public safety.”

The United Kingdom, Australia, India, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, the European Union, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, and others were among the roughly 30 countries that participated in the virtual meeting, which took place from Wednesday to Thursday.

During the summit, countries detailed their agonizing experiences with cyber-extortion, including Germany's declaration of a digital "disaster" and Israel's announcement of a cyber-blitz.