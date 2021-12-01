As questions surround the Omicron Variant, the recovering travel industry tries to forge on.

According to the Associated Press, the still-recovering travel industry is attempting to keep moving forward even as new travel restrictions have begun to appear around the world due to growing concerns about the omicron coronavirus variety. The travel implications come as many issues about the highly altered version remain unanswered, including how transmissible, deadly, and vaccine resistant it is in comparison to other strains.

Travel bans, according to the World Health Organization, will have little influence and will “impose a significant penalty on lives and livelihoods.” However, many governments that were hesitant to implement steps at the start of the pandemic are determined not to repeat the mistake, according to the Associated Press.

EasyJet, a London-based airline, said Tuesday that the new travel restrictions are already having an impact on winter bookings, but CEO Johan Lundgren said the losses are not as severe as in prior surges. Winter demand was looking strong, according to SAS Scandinavian Airlines CEO Anko Van der Werff, but the business now needs to “figure out what the new variants may entail.” “Over the last year, each new variety has resulted in a drop in bookings, followed by an uptick once the spike subsides,” said Helane Becker, a Cowen analyst.

Since the variant aroused concerns, stock prices for a number of major airlines, cruise lines, and booking agencies have plummeted. According to MarketWatch, shares of American Airlines fell 2.1 percent, Delta Air Lines down 2.2 percent, and United Airlines fell 2.1 percent in the premarket on Tuesday.

When omicron gained international notice, cruise company stocks took a knock as well, though they have since recovered marginally.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The US government has blacklisted most foreign nationals who have recently visited any of eight southern African countries, less than a month after drastically loosening incoming international travel restrictions. Japan and Israel had a similar boomerang effect, tightening restrictions after easing them.

The tourism business in Israel has been impacted by Israel’s decision to close the country to foreign visitors as the country prepares for the Hanukkah and Christmas holidays. After prohibiting most international visitors since early last year, the government only opened to tourists in November.

A little more than 30,000 tourists attended. This is a condensed version of the information.