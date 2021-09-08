As protests intensify, the Taliban’s new government gets down to business.

Despite previous vows to construct an inclusive administration for all Afghans, a new Taliban provisional government made up entirely of loyalists began work on Wednesday, with established hardliners in all critical positions and no women.

The Taliban are already confronting challenges to their leadership as they shift from insurgent force to governing power, with isolated rallies – many led by women – erupting in cities around the country.

On Wednesday, armed Taliban security dispersed a small march in the capital, and Afghan media claimed that a protest in the northeastern city of Faizabad was also dispersed.

Hundreds of people protested on Tuesday in both the capital and the city of Herat, where two people were shot dead at the rally site.

Following a shocking military victory that saw the Taliban overthrow the US-backed administration on August 15, the announcement of a government on Tuesday night was a crucial milestone in the Taliban’s consolidation of control in Afghanistan.

The Taliban had promised a more inclusive administration this time, despite its reputation for violent and oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001.

However, important commanders from the movement and the Haqqani network — the Taliban’s most militant faction infamous for devastating strikes – were given all of the top positions.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a top minister during the Taliban’s tenure in the 1990s, was named interim prime minister at a press conference in Kabul, according to the group’s official spokesman.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder and late supreme commander Mullah Omar, was named defense minister, while Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the notorious Haqqani network, was named interior minister.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder who presided over the signing of the US departure deal in 2020, has been named deputy prime minister.

There were no women among the government appointees.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the interim administration, said, “We would try to take individuals from other regions of the nation.”

The Taliban’s hidden supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, issued a statement claiming that the new administration would “work hard to defend Islamic rules and sharia law.”

In recent days, the Taliban have made repeated promises to rule with more moderation than they did during their previous reign.

Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, tweeted, “The new Taliban, same as the old Taliban.”

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia scholar, said, “It’s not at all inclusive, and that’s no surprise.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.