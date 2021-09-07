As protests grow, the Taliban announce a hardline government.

After sweeping to power in a lightning offensive that deposed the US-backed president, the Taliban declared their new government on Tuesday, led by a UN-blacklisted veteran of the hardline movement.

The declaration came as anti-Taliban rallies grew, with two people killed in the western city of Herat on Tuesday, according to AFP.

As US soldiers ended their chaotic exit, the Islamists, who were infamous for their ruthless and authoritarian reign from 1996 to 2001, promised a more “inclusive” form of governance.

On Tuesday, though, all of the crucial places in the movement were filled by core, senior players.

At a press conference, chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the new administration will be a temporary one, with veteran official Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund serving as acting prime minister.

He was deputy foreign minister under the Taliban’s previous regime and is on the UN’s no-fly list.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban, will be the deputy leader, according to Mujahid. He previously oversaw the signature of the US pullout deal in 2020 as the chairman of his movement’s political office.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder and late supreme commander Mullah Omar, was named defense minister, while Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the notorious Haqqani network who also functioned as a Taliban deputy, was chosen interior minister.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s secretive supreme leader, issued his first public statement since his movement’s dramatic takeover of Afghanistan, vowing that the new government would “work tirelessly to defend Islamic rules and sharia law” shortly after the new lineup was announced.

Following a 20-year conflict, the Taliban are now faced with the enormous burden of administering Afghanistan, which is beset by economic problems and security threats, particularly from the Islamic State’s local affiliate.

Mujahid said the government, which is yet completed, would only play an interim role, in what looked to be a new evidence that the Taliban are attempting to assuage skeptics.

He stated, “We will try to take people from other sections of the country.”

However, one expert told AFP that the new roster was far from the softer style of rule that the movement had promised.

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, said, “It’s not at all inclusive, and that’s no surprise.”

“The Taliban had never said anything like that. Brief News from Washington Newsday.