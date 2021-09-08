As protests grow, the Taliban announce a hardline government.

Despite previous vows to construct an inclusive administration for all Afghans, the Taliban unveiled on Tuesday an interim government made up entirely of their own loyalist ranks, with established hardliners in all critical positions and no women.

However, as the Taliban transitions from a militant group to a governing power, they are encountering an increasing number of protests against their rule, with two people killed at a march in Herat, Afghanistan.

Following a shocking military triumph that saw the Taliban overthrow the US-backed government on August 15, just days before the chaotic evacuation of American soldiers, the government statement was the next stage in the Taliban’s quest to secure total rule over Afghanistan.

The Taliban had promised a more inclusive administration this time, after their cruel and oppressive tenure from 1996 to 2001.

However, important commanders from the movement and the Haqqani network — the Taliban’s most militant faction infamous for devastating strikes – were given all of the top positions.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a top minister during the Taliban’s tenure in the 1990s, was named interim prime minister at a press conference in Kabul, according to the group’s official spokesman.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder and late supreme commander Mullah Omar, was named defense minister, while Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the notorious Haqqani network, was named interior minister.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder who presided over the signing of the US departure deal in 2020, has been named deputy prime minister.

There were no women among the government appointees.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the interim administration, said, “We would try to take individuals from other regions of the nation.”

The Taliban’s hidden supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, issued a statement claiming that the new administration would “work hard to defend Islamic rules and sharia law.”

In recent days, the Taliban have made repeated promises to rule with more moderation than they did during their previous reign.

Analysts, on the other hand, believe the new lineup shows little has changed.

Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, tweeted, “The new Taliban, same as the old Taliban.”

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, said, “It’s not at all inclusive, and that’s no surprise.”

Zabihullah also declared the. This was another indicator that the movement has no interest of enacting genuine reform. Brief News from Washington Newsday.