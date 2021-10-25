As protests erupt, Sudan’s US Ambassador predicts coup resistance.

Sudan’s ambassador to the United States told The Washington Newsday that he anticipates popular opposition to the military’s suspected coup attempt in the northeast African country.

According to the country’s information ministry, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and numerous other key government officials have been detained by the country’s joint military forces.

Nureldin Satti told The Washington Newsday from Washington, D.C. that he is “watching developments back home with a lot of dread.”

“Arrests of ministries and top officials have been confirmed,” the envoy added, “and we are concerned about Prime Minister Hamdok’s whereabouts, who has been removed by the army to an unknown place.”

“The situation is quite severe,” he warned, “and the people will never accept this coup.”

As protests erupted in the nation’s capital, Khartoum, the ambassador spoke with Washington Newsday.

Crowds of demonstrators were reported blocking roads with burning tires and chanting chants such as “the people are stronger, stronger” and “retreat is not an option,” according to the Associated Press.

Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, Hamdok’s media advisor Faisal Mohammed Saleh, and Khartoum state Governor Ayman Khalid are among those said to have been arrested.

According to worldwide internet monitor NetBlocks, the country’s internet is being throttled, and military personnel have reportedly stopped bridges and roadways in Khartoum. According to the Associated Press, the state news channel is showing traditional patriotic music and visuals of the Nile river.

The prime minister’s and other detained officials’ locations are now unclear. After refusing to approve the military takeover of power, Hamdok was placed under house arrest on Monday and relocated to an undisclosed location, according to the country’s information ministry.

The military’s top brass has yet to comment on the reports.

The country’s Sovereign Council, which is now led by the military, has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, Sudan’s biggest pro-democracy political organisation, has called on civilians to take to the streets to condemn the alleged coup attempt.

“We urge the public to take to the streets and occupy them, to barricade all routes with barricades, to launch a general labor strike, and to refuse to cooperate with the putschists and to confront them with civil disobedience,” the organization said in a Facebook statement.

