As pressure mounts on Iran to resurrect the nuclear deal, the head of the UN Atomic Agency will pay a visit to the country.

According to the Associated Press, the director of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog agency plans to visit Iran before the end of November, despite the fact that it is still uncertain whether the country will resume discussions to restore the 2015 nuclear deal. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, revealed his plans to visit Tehran “soon” in the hopes of discussing and addressing some concerns about the country’s nuclear program.

Iran’s nuclear program is said to have violated key aspects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is overseen by the International Atomic Energy Agency (JCPOA). According to the Associated Press, the government has also stopped some other areas of its collaboration with the IAEA.

Some countries are urging the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to report Iran’s nuclear activities, especially JCPOA violations, ahead of the IAEA board of governors meeting in late November. Grossi, on the other hand, refused to speculate on whether the IAEA will sanction Iran.

“I believe everything will hinge on what happens between now and the third week of November. There will be a lot of things that happen “Grossi remarked.

Grossi’s trip to Tehran has yet to be scheduled, but his remarks come as international powers increase pressure on Iran to resume discussions aimed at bringing both Iran and the US back into compliance with the accord.

Iran has been violating uranium enrichment and advanced centrifuge limitations since US President Donald Trump removed the US from the nuclear deal and began a “maximum pressure” campaign against it by reimposing punishing sanctions. In addition, IAEA surveillance cameras have been disassembled, destroyed, or damaged at at least one sensitive nuclear site.

Iran agreed to enable IAEA inspectors to install replacement memory cards in the cameras in question after Grossi’s last visit to Tehran in September, but the method and timing of the move have yet to be determined. Grossi referred to the accord as a “stopgap” solution that needed to be improved at the time. Iran’s unwillingness to allow inspectors access to their monitoring equipment has “seriously harmed” the IAEA’s efforts since February, according to the agency.

Iran's new conservative government, led by President Ebrahim Raisi, has hinted that the country may revert to nuclear power.