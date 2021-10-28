As pressure mounts on Iran, it agrees to restart nuclear talks.

In the face of rising concerns that international patience was wearing thin, Iran said Wednesday it will resume discussions with world powers in November on resurrecting a nuclear deal after a five-month hiatus.

Iran undertook six rounds of indirect talks with President Joe Biden’s administration in Vienna on returning to the 2015 agreement, but talks were suspended in June when a new hardline government took power in Tehran.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said he saw progress in talks with European Union mediator Enrique Mora, who was also in Tehran earlier this month, during a visit to Brussels.

“We’ve agreed to begin talks by the end of November. The exact date will be announced in the coming week “Bagheri, who is Tehran’s main negotiator, made the announcement on Twitter.

He said he and Mora “had a very serious and meaningful conversation” on “the important elements for successful negotiations.”

Since former US President Donald Trump stepped out in May 2018 and imposed sweeping penalties, the agreement between Iran and six world nations to find a long-term solution to the dispute over its controversial nuclear program has been dormant.

His successor, Joe Biden, has stated that he is willing to re-enter the accord if Iran also returns to full compliance by halting nuclear operations undertaken in reaction to Trump’s sanctions.

The US expressed caution in response to Iran’s announcement, but stated that only a “small number of issues” remained unresolved following the sixth round of talks in Vienna.

“We are prepared to return to Vienna, and we believe that an agreement on reciprocal full compliance can be reached and implemented promptly,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“As we’ve said before, this window will close if Iran continues to take provocative nuclear actions, so we hope they come to Vienna to discuss soon and in good faith.”

Access for the UN nuclear inspector, the International Atomic Energy Agency, will be another difficulty. When Rafael Grossi visited Iran on September 12, he only secured a short-term agreement.

After the election of President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner who succeeded the more moderate Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated the deal with Barack Obama’s administration in the hopes of lessening Iran’s international isolation, Iran stated it needed time.

However, the extended delay has caused concern, especially among European powers that have chastised Trump for pulling out of the agreement.

