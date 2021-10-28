As Portugal’s parliament rejects the budget, early polls are likely.

For the first time since democracy was established in the 1970s, Portugal’s parliament rejected the government’s budget on Wednesday, forcing the country into early elections.

Some smaller left-wing parties that voted with the opposition against Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s budget lost support.

Costa, who has headed minority governments since 2015 despite growing hostility from his supporters, promised not to resign before the vote.

“A political crisis is the last thing the country needs in these circumstances,” he said.

The result does not automatically result in an early election; the next one is set for late 2023.

However, as crisis moderator, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has the authority to dissolve parliament.

If the spending plans are thwarted, he has threatened to call elections.

“It would be wonderful to hear the opinions of the Portuguese people, so they can tell what they think about a future assembly,” Rebelo de Sousa said on Wednesday if parliament is unable to enact a budget that is vital for the country.

Before dissolving parliament and calling elections, the president must engage with the various political parties and his state council.

Costa expressed his expectation for a “solid and stronger majority” as a result of the turbulence.

Rui Rio, the leader of the right-wing opposition, has asked for elections to be held as soon as feasible, which would be in January.

However, political analyst Paula Espirito Santo told AFP that early elections might hurt most of parliament’s major players.

She claimed that by separating itself from the government, the radical left was facing “political hara-kiri,” and that right-wing parties were unprepared for a referendum with no uniting leader.

The standoff prevents the prime minister and president from planning how to spend EU funding for the recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Costa was elected six years ago in a historic left-wing coalition, promising to stop the right’s austerity policies in exchange for a 2011 international bailout.

His wide coalition has been stumbling since 2019 and nearly disintegrated over the budget vote, with left-wing parties claiming that more could be done to improve public services.