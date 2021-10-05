As polls show that one in three Jews are considering emigrating, the EU will fund efforts to help them feel safer.

According to the Associated Press, the European Union announced plans on Tuesday to offer cash to prevent prejudice against Jews by preserving places of worship, educating people about the Holocaust, and monitoring hate speech and harassment.

According to the European Commission’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of ten Jews say antisemitism is a major problem that has worsened in their country. As a result, about one-third of the population has pondered emigrating.

“The approach we are presenting today is a significant change in how we deal against antisemitism,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Only until Europe’s Jewish communities feel safe and prosperous will it thrive.”

The initiative will provide European Union cash to assist member countries in developing their own anti-discrimination policies and plans of action. It is expected that the strategy will take a decade to fully implement.

The money will go toward a range of projects, including providing safe places of worship, deleting online hate speech, educating people about the Holocaust, and creating public places of protection for refugees.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Given the “persistence and a significant increase in anti-Semitic events” across the 27-country bloc, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said it was presenting what amounted to the first policy of its type.

The goal is to create a European network of “trusted flaggers” in collaboration with Jewish groups to assist in the removal of illegal internet hate speech. Brussels will also collaborate with industry and IT firms to ban the online exhibition and sale of Nazi symbols, memorabilia, and literature.

With 24 million euros ($28 million) already available next year, funding will be allocated to better protect public spaces and places of worship, allowing Jewish people to feel safer. Other measures to protect Jewish heritage and enhance knowledge of Jewish culture, life, and traditions will be adopted.

Because one in every 20 Europeans has never heard of the Holocaust, the commission wants to create a network of “where the Holocaust happened” sites in collaboration with local communities to help preserve the memory of the atrocity alive.

During World War II, the Nazis and their accomplices murdered around 6 million European Jews and millions of others.

Another point of emphasis. This is a condensed version of the information.