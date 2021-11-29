As polls close in a tight presidential election, Hondurans call for peace.

As polls closed in an expected tight and stressful vote to replace Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial politician accused of drug trafficking in the United States, the main presidential contenders in Sunday’s Honduran general election begged for calm.

Fears arose in the run-up to the election that the election would trigger the same upheaval that erupted four years ago after Hernandez won a second consecutive term amid allegations of fraud.

Authorities crushed a month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

“We want this to be a civic event that takes place in peace and tranquillity,” said socialist Xiomara Castro, the frontrunner in last month’s opinion surveys and the first female president of her country.

“Peace and tranquillity are valuable, and believe me when I say this: not a drop of blood is worth it,” said Nasry Asfura, the mayor of Tegucigalpa and a candidate for the ruling National Party (PN).

More than five million people were registered to vote, and the National Electoral Council (CNE) head, Kelvin Aguirre, stated turnout was “huge.”

The polls closed at 5:00 p.m. (2300 GMT), however those who had previously queued were able to vote.

The opposition has raised concerns that the election may be rigged in favor of the PN, which would almost certainly result in street disturbances.

“There would be a disturbing amount of violence if the PN wins the election, even if legitimately,” political analyst Raul Pineda, a lawyer and former PN politician, told AFP.

“It’s concerning,” Luis Gomez, 26, of Tegucigalpa’s gang-infested La Sosa district, told AFP. “I live day to day (and) any disruptions would be detrimental to us.” Gang violence, drug trafficking, and hurricanes have all wreaked havoc on the country, with 59 percent of the 10 million inhabitants living in poverty.

“A type of paranoia has evolved, and people are stockpiling food and water in preparation for conflict,” Pineda said.

However, he believes that pressure from Washington, which wants to decrease triggers for mass migration from Central America to the United States, as well as the presence of international monitors, will assure a transparent vote.

“Regardless of who wins, we’re all Hondurans and need to respect each other,” said Leonel Pena, 57, a carpenter.

According to Gustavo Irias, executive director of the Center for Democracy Studies, the decisive moment will come three hours after polls close, when the CNE is expected to reveal preliminary results.

A total of 18,000 police officers and troops are on duty around the country.

