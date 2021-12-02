As political pressure from China grows, Nancy Pelosi writes a letter in support of Taiwan.

In a letter to her counterpart in Taipei on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated Washington’s “unshakable links” with Taiwan, as the country hosted a democracy summit amid rising political and military pressure from China.

The letter’s contents were released on Facebook by Taiwanese Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, who was recently blacklisted by the Chinese government, before the two-day Open Parliament Forum on democratic governance and answers to COVID-19.

Pelosi wrote in her letter that promoting “pro-democracy parliaments” is critical to promote common values and interests between Taiwan and the United States.

“The United States of America stands with Taiwan, and we remain unwavering in our resolve to uphold the people of Taiwan’s freedom, security, and human rights,” Pelosi wrote. “The United States Congress looks forward to advancing peace and progress between the United States, Taiwan, and the rest of the globe as we work to expand our unbreakable links.” Speaker You praised Pelosi for her message and stated that congressional support boosts the existing “rock-solid” US-Taiwan relationship. One of the event’s organizers, Taiwan’s foreign ministry, said it received well-wishes from Britain’s Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan launched the forum on Thursday. Scholars, researchers, and lawmakers from over 20 nations are in attendance, including a 10-member parliamentary delegation from Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.

China has reacted angrily to the presence in Taipei of legislators from the three Baltic states, which appears to be attempting to prevent a snowball effect of support for Taiwan throughout Central and Eastern Europe in particular. The European delegation’s focus on the first day of negotiations was mostly on opposition to authoritarianism, particularly in Beijing and Moscow.

On Capitol Hill, support for Taiwan is a rare bipartisan topic, albeit Republicans and Democrats have treated the matter differently. Republican members in the House and Senate have tried to get Taiwan’s defense enshrined in law. Democrats, backed by Biden administration diplomats, are pushing for Taiwan’s “international space” to be expanded by participation in UN and special bodies such as the World Health Organization. Senators from the United States of America spoke during the event. This is a condensed version of the information.