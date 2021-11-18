As Poland detains dozens of Iraqi migrants, they are fleeing Belarus.

On Thursday, the first flight carrying migrants who failed to join the EU from Belarus arrived in Iraq, while Poland held hundreds of migrants who crossed its border in a crisis blamed on Minsk by the West.

European governments accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of bringing tens of thousands of migrants to the border, primarily Iraqi Kurds, as retaliation for sanctions imposed after his dictatorship suppressed protests last year.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his primary supporter, Russian President Vladimir Putin, have denied the allegations and chastised the EU for refusing to accept migrants attempting to cross into Poland.

The process of de-escalating the crisis gathered traction this week, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking with Lukashenko on the phone twice, marking his first contact with a Western leader since the disputed presidential election last year.

According to a representative for the administration of the autonomous area of Kurdistan, where many of the deported Iraqis came from, the first repatriation flight to Iraq landed a day after the pair’s second call.

According to Russia’s Interfax news agency and a Kurdish regional spokeswoman, the flight carried 431 passengers.

On Thursday, Lukashenko’s spokesperson, Natalya Eismont, said the country had roughly 7,000 migrants.

She stated that Belarus will be responsible for sending 5,000 migrants home if they so desire.

Regarding the remaining 2,000 people living in deplorable conditions on the border, Eismont stated that Merkel will work with the EU to establish a “humanitarian corridor to Germany.”

Belarusian forces had first conducted reconnaissance and “very likely” damaged the barbed wire barrier along the border, according to the Polish defense ministry.

“The migrants were then ordered to throw stones at Polish soldiers in order to distract them. Several hundred meters away, an effort to cross the border was made “It was stated.

It stated that “Belarusian special troops led yesterday’s attack.”

According to the border guard, approximately 500 migrants tried the crossing, with 200 of them being held after successfully entering Poland.

The event harmed a family of five persons, including three youngsters aged seven to nine, who were taken to the hospital, according to the report.

Polish soldiers looked to be around a huge number of migrants crouching down in a wooded location at night, adjacent to barbed wire, according to video footage supplied by the defense ministry.

Because journalists are prohibited from entering the immediate border area on the Polish side, the occurrence could not be independently verified.

The EU and the foreign ministers of the European Union. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.