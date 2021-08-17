As PH hospitals reach capacity, COVID-19 patients die in parking lots.

Several COVID- Officials in the Philippines announced Monday that 19 patients died in a hospital parking lot while waiting to be admitted.

Dr. Melbril Alonte, a medical director of Ospital ng Binan in Laguna, revealed the unfortunate condition at his hospital in an interview with local radio station Teleradyo.

“It’s a sad fact, but it’s true. “Four patients died yesterday and the day before,” Alonte added, according to ABS-CBN News.

The eight patients, according to Alonte, were seriously ill and had nowhere to go because neighboring Laguna hospitals were already overburdened due to the outbreak of the more contagious Delta variety.

Ospital ng Binan has turned its parking lot into a reception center for those who may be infected with COVID-19 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. At least 24 people were still waiting to be admitted to the hospital as of Monday local time. The hospital has also employed more medical personnel after some of its employees become infected with the illness.

The deaths occurred after the Philippines government declared that the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the province of Laguna would be extended until August 20 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Only necessary establishments and industries would be allowed to operate under ECQ restrictions. Hospitals, grocery stores, courier and delivery services, and business process outsourcing are all examples of this.

Banks, veterinarian clinics, telecommunications, internet services, and sanitation services, for example, would be permitted to function with a skeleton staff. According to Rappler, public transportation would also be hampered.

For the third day in a row, the Philippines registered more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials also reported 27 more deaths, bringing the total number of illnesses in the country to 1,755,846 and the total number of deaths to 30,366.

During the pandemic, several fatigued medical staff have threatened to retire, citing low pay and bad working conditions.

Loui, a 30-year-old intensive care unit nurse, told Reuters that “we can’t even take a real day off since we are often called back to cover for other employees who were in quarantine or resigned.” She was making $394 per month, or 20,000 pesos per month, before she quit her work.