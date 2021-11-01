As Peruvians mourn their Covid’s death, only photos remain.

The walls of too many a poor home in Piura, northern Peru, are adorned with idyllic images of deceased loved ones roaming through flowery fields or drifting in the clouds: these are altered photos of coronavirus victims.

The images, many of which are big posters, bring little solace to survivors in the pandemic’s hardest-hit region, which includes the country with the highest mortality rate per capita in the world.

“My parents died as a result of this dreadful condition. It’s a deep wound that can’t be healed “AFP was shown a photo of Esmilda Alvarado, 58, of her mother and father placed on a background of snow-capped mountains and azure sky.

When Alvarado’s granddaughter came to visit, she took the virus with her.

“My mother, like my father, was a businesswoman… I looked after them and stayed with them till I had to stop working to care for them “she narrated.

Piura, a city of 400,000 inhabitants located 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Lima and near the Ecuador border, was known for its sunny beaches, fishing, mineral-rich desert, and fertile agricultural terrain until the epidemic struck.

But it became the hub of the outbreak in Peru practically overnight, with more deaths per capita than any other country — more than 607 per 100,000 people, according to AFP’s compilation of government data.

In comparison, Chile has 198 deaths per 100,000, Brazil has 286, the United States has 225, and Mexico has 224.

After revising its counting rules in May, Peru’s official death toll more than doubled, making it the country with the highest per capita mortality rate.

Peru, a country with a population of 33 million people, has so far recorded 2.2 million cases and over 200,000 Covid-19 deaths, with over 12,000 of those deaths occurring in the Piura region alone.

Rosa Elias de Montalban was widowed at the age of 65. A painting of her husband with two enormous angel-like wings currently hangs on the wall.

“I keep it because I see him there every day and he’s still alive in the house,” she told AFP through tears.

Peru was particularly heavily struck, according to experts, due to a high poverty rate of almost 30%, a big segment of the workforce reliant on informal jobs, congested housing, and a shaky health system.

Because they needed to work to survive, many Peruvians defied a forced lockdown.

