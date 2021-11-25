As part of the Australian Open warm-ups, the ATP Cup will be held in Sydney.

Organizers announced Thursday that a slew of ATP and WTA tournaments will be held in the lead-up to the Australian Open Grand Slam in January, including the prestigious ATP Cup, which will be held in Sydney.

The start of the season has been frequently postponed as organizers figure out what may be played where as Australia gradually loosens state and international borders following extended Covid lockdowns.

After being forced to quarantine in hotels for 14 days, all lead-up events were held at Melbourne Park this year in bio-secure settings, although Sydney and Adelaide will return to the calendar in 2022.

Brisbane, Perth, and Hobart, which have typically hosted events, as well as Auckland, New Zealand, have been left out for a second year.

“It should come as no surprise to anyone that the pandemic, restricted borders, and different vaccination rates were a significant problem for us, resulting in the alterations made expressly for the summer,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“That’s why we waited as long as we could to ensure the best possible conditions for the players and fans in as many places as possible.”

The season will begin on January 1 in Sydney with the men’s ATP Cup team tournament, which was won this year by a merciless Russian squad led by Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

The Sydney Tennis Classic, a combined men’s and women’s ATP-WTA event, will take place the following week.

From January 2, top-level tennis returns to Adelaide for a fortnight of combined men’s and women’s competition.

From January 3 to 9, three tournaments — two WTA and one ATP — will be held in Melbourne, ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

“Having the world’s finest players compete across the country is critical for motivating the next generation of players and increasing interest and excitement in our sport,” Tiley added.