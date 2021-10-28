As pandemic aid ends, the IMF’s chief asks for more debt relief.

With a pandemic debt suspension program nearing its end, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged creditors in more developed countries to keep providing aid to poor countries on Wednesday.

Early in the pandemic, the G20 countries agreed to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which allowed 73 low- and middle-income countries to suspend debt payments while the pandemic was underway.

This will expire at the end of the year, and the IMF director urged countries to provide relief under the “Common Framework,” which is geared for DSSI-eligible countries that are still struggling with debt.

“We need to accelerate the implementation of the G20’s Common Framework for Debt Resolution,” Georgieva wrote on the Washington-based crisis lender’s blog, which was published before of the group’s leaders’ meeting in Rome, which starts on Saturday.

“The goal is to provide more clarity on how to use the framework and to offer debtors incentives to seek framework treatment as soon as there are evident symptoms of rising debt hardship,” she wrote.

While the DSSI requires repayment over a set amount of time after a grace period, the Common Framework is more flexible, with repayment durations tailored to each country’s unique circumstances and clauses requiring private and other lenders’ participation.

According to the World Bank, more than 40 countries have received DSSI relief totaling $5 billion since it went into force in May 2020.

The pandemic assistance program was supposed to finish at the end of last year, but it was extended until the end of 2021.

More countries are likely to need extra debt relief, according to a senior US Treasury official, who has asked the rollout to be accelerated, but China has halted the process.

According to the person, Washington is also open to extending debt relief to countries that aren’t among the world’s poorest.

“Vulnerable countries should not be forced to choose between paying creditors and providing health care other epidemic lifelines in this precarious circumstances,” Georgieva said.

President of the World Bank, David Malpass, asked for a comprehensive plan to address debt loads in low-income nations, which increased by 12% to a record $860 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic slump.

According to him, the DSSI “”I believe there should be thought by the world on what to do after January 1,” he continues. Suspension is an option that might be explored.”