As pandemic aid ended in September, US income fell 1%, according to the government.

According to Commerce Department data released Friday, Americans’ incomes fell by a whole percentage point in September when epidemic aid programs to help the unemployed expired.

While income fell more than predicted, the report stated that personal consumption expenditures (PCE) grew by 0.6 percent, which was better than expected, as consumers spent their money on services like as health care, restaurants, and hotels.

“The economy is increasing traction as we approach 2022. Consumer spending growth should be supported by increasing health, rising mobility, improving employment trends, and stable household finances “According to Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics, greater outlays are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the PCE price index grew 4.4 percent in September compared to September 2020, slightly faster than August’s rate, as the world’s largest economy grapples with strong demand and supply chain snarls, both of which have driven inflation higher.

The index rose to its highest level since January 1991, but excluding volatile food and energy costs, the year-over-year gain remained constant at 3.6 percent in September.

The drop in income occurred as a result of the cessation of US government programs that provided assistance to long-term unemployed and freelance employees throughout the pandemic.

The report also mentioned the reduction in government stimulus payments, help for health-care workers, and small-business financing.

Overall, spending increased by $93.4 billion, with $63.6 billion going to services and $29.9 billion going to commodities.

Doctors and other health-care employees, as well as restaurants and hotels, benefited from the services expenditure, two businesses that were recovering from extensive disruptions caused by the outbreak.

According to the data, food and drink, as well as medications and gasoline (whose prices have risen this year in accordance with global energy prices), were among the most purchased items last month.

Motor vehicle purchases fell short of expectations, as automakers struggled to keep their production lines running despite a global scarcity of critical semiconductors.

The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent month over month, staying at the same level as August. It was up 0.2 percent excluding food and energy expenses, close below the previous month’s figure.