As Pakistan wins the first Test against Bangladesh, Ali misses his second ton.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test in Chittagong on Tuesday, with Abid Ali falling just short of back-to-back centuries.

Ali’s 151-run partnership with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique helped end the game before midday on the final day, outscoring their first-innings partnership by five runs.

The couple had already made 109 overnight and were on their way to a total of 202.

Bangladesh’s first triumph came in the tenth over of the day, when Mehidy Hasan trapped debutant Shafique lbw on 73 with a fuller delivery.

Shafique, who had also smashed eight fours and a six in the first innings, was dismissed after hitting eight fours and a six.

Ali, who scored 133 in Pakistan’s first innings, appeared on the verge of becoming the first Pakistani to score two Test centuries in six years, following Misbah-ul-accomplishment Haq’s against Australia in 2014.

With Pakistan only 31 runs away from victory, Taijul Islam hit him in front of the middle stump with a straighter delivery.

“Staying at the wicket and putting up a partnership was our thought process. I’ve been playing domestic cricket and having a good time. That’s how I approached this game “Ali, the contest’s man of the match, remarked.

He was greeted with a standing ovation as he left the crease, and Bangladeshi fielders complimented him on a brilliant 148-ball innings that included 12 boundaries.

After back-to-back boundaries off Mehidy, Azhar Ali (24 not out) closed the game on 58.3, with skipper Babar Azam (13 not out) unbroken at the other end.

“We came back well,” Babar added, “and that’s what Test cricket is all about.”

Taijul finished the game for the hosts with eight wickets, including 7-116 in the first innings.

“We lost both the first and second innings in the first hour, but kudos to them, particularly Shahid Afridi and Hasan Ali. They did a fantastic job bowling “Mominul Haque, the Bangladesh skipper, stated.

After bowling out Pakistan, the hosts scored 330 runs in the first innings and gained a 44-run advantage.

Liton Das, a wicketkeeper-batsman from Bangladesh, scored 114 runs in the first innings and 59 in the second.

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi both bowled well for Pakistan, taking 5-51 and 5-32 in two innings, respectively.

From December 4 to 8, the second Test will take held in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.