As Pakistan dismisses Bangladesh for 330, Hasan takes five wickets.

Pakistan knocked Bangladesh out for 330 runs on Saturday, regaining their place in the first Test in Chittagong. Pace bowler Hasan Ali recorded his sixth five-wicket haul as Pakistan bowled Bangladesh out for 330 runs.

Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh on the stroke of lunch on the second day after the hosts began on 253-4, with Hasan finishing with 5-51 and Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi adding 3-54 and 2-70 respectively.

Bangladesh’s Liton Das top-scored with 114, adding just one run to his overnight total, while Mushfiqur Rahim, who was undefeated on 82 at the close of the first day’s play, was dismissed for 91 runs.

Bangladesh reached 300 runs thanks to an unbeaten 38 from Mehidy Hasan, who then took two wickets in two balls to complete Bangladesh’s innings.

On day one, Pakistan had Bangladesh on the ropes at 49-4, but the hosts rallied due to Liton and Mushfiqur.

Pakistan looked slick right from the start of the second day’s play, trapping Liton leg-before in the second over.

Liton was first given not out after being caught off guard, but Pakistan successfully appealed the judgment.

Liton smashed 11 fours and a six in his 233-ball innings, which he shared with Mushfiqur for 206 runs in the fifth wicket.

Hasan then bowled Yasir Ali for four runs with a superb in-swinger that rattled the debutant’s leg and middle stumps.

Faheem got a small edge off Mushfiqur’s bat, thus putting an end to Bangladesh’s chances of scoring a huge score.

In his 225-ball spell at the crease, Mushfiqur hit 11 fours.