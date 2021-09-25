As Pakistan appeals to work with the Taliban, India raises its tone.

India chastised Pakistan in Washington and at the United Nations on Friday, as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the international community to engage with the triumphant Taliban in Afghanistan.

According to Indian authorities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed worries over Pakistan during talks with US President Joe Biden as well as a broader four-way summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan.

After the White House talks, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters, “There was a strong sense that a more rigorous look, a more careful study and monitoring of Pakistan’s position in Afghanistan – Pakistan’s role on the subject of terrorism – had to be kept.”

Despite global displeasure in a caretaker administration, Khan told the UN General Assembly that the Taliban had committed to uphold human rights and form an inclusive government since assuming power last month.

“It will be a win-win situation for everyone if the international community incentivizes and encourages them to walk their talk,” Khan remarked.

“For the benefit of the Afghan people, we must strengthen and stabilize the current government.”

Khan spent much of his speech defending Pakistan’s record, which included being a key backer of the Taliban’s 1996-2001 administration, which enforced an ultra-conservative version of Islam and welcomed Al-Qaeda, prompting the US invasion following the September 11 attacks.

Khan, a longtime critic of President Joe Biden’s decision to stop the 20-year US war, blamed Pakistan’s radicalism on imprecise US drone strikes and referred to Islamabad’s collaboration with US soldiers.

“In the United States, there is a lot of concern about taking care of the translators and everyone else who assisted the United States. So, how about us?” Due to Covid-19 concerns, Khan gave a speech that was pre-recorded on video.

“At the very least, there should have been a word of thanks. Imagine how we feel if we are blamed for the course of affairs in Afghanistan instead of being thanked.”

US authorities have long accused Islamabad’s formidable intelligence services of maintaining Taliban support, prompting Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, to cut military aid to the country.

Although Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Pakistani colleague on the fringes of the United Nations on Thursday and expressed gratitude for assistance in repatriating US citizens from Afghanistan, Biden has yet to speak, let alone invite Khan.

In a speech that was laden even for Pakistan, which regularly criticizes India, Khan accused a world eager for India’s billion-plus market of handing Modi “total impunity.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.