As Pakistan appeals to work with the Taliban, India issues a warning to Afghanistan.

After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to engage with the Taliban, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations on Saturday that no country should profit from the upheaval in Afghanistan.

Modi’s statement came after India chastised Pakistan in Washington and at the United Nations General Assembly, where the rivals battled over Khan’s speech late Friday accusing India of waging a “rule of terror” on Muslims.

“It is critical to ensure that Afghanistan’s land is not exploited to promote terrorism or carry out terrorist attacks,” Modi added.

“We must also be vigilant to ensure that no country attempts to use the fragile situation in the region for its own selfish interests.”

According to Indian authorities, the Indian Prime Minister voiced concerns about Pakistan during talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday, as well as at a broader four-way summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan.

After the White House talks, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters, “There was a strong sense that a more rigorous look, a more careful study and monitoring of Pakistan’s position in Afghanistan – Pakistan’s role on the subject of terrorism – had to be kept.”

Despite global displeasure in a caretaker administration, Khan reminded the General Assembly that the Taliban have committed to uphold human rights and form an inclusive government since assuming power last month.

“It will be a win-win situation for everyone if the international community incentivizes and encourages them to walk this talk,” he said.

“For the benefit of the Afghan people, we must strengthen and stabilize the current government.”

Khan spent much of his speech defending Pakistan’s record as the principal backer of the Taliban’s 1996-2001 administration, which enforced an ultra-conservative version of Islam and welcomed Al-Qaeda, sparking the US invasion following the September 11 attacks.

Khan, a longtime critic of the 20-year US war ended by Biden, blamed Pakistan’s radicalism on imprecise US drone strikes and pointed to Islamabad’s collaboration with US soldiers.

“In the United States, there is a lot of concern about taking care of the translators and everyone else who assisted the United States. So, how about us?” Due to Covid-19 concerns, Khan gave a speech that was pre-recorded on video.

"At the very least, there should have been a word of thanks. Consider how we feel when we are blamed instead than being appreciated.