As OPEC+ raises output, US stocks regain steam and oil gyrates.

After two straight losses on Thursday, Wall Street equities recovered, while oil prices swung as OPEC+ opted to go forward with a planned production increase.

Despite concerns about the latest Covid-19 version and the possibility of a US government shutdown, major US indices spent the majority of the session in positive territory and finished solidly higher.

“I wouldn’t read too much into today’s price activity,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. “The market is rising today after a period of weakness over the last couple of weeks,” he said.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent, while the other two major indices increased.

Despite the advances, the market is still plagued by concerns about the Omicron variation, growing inflation, and political dysfunction.

President Joe Biden of the United States announced a slew of measures aimed at combating Covid-19, including increased testing requirements for passengers. The moves are being made as the Omicron version spreads over the world.

Biden has struggled to persuade skeptics of his anti-pandemic initiatives, especially opponents of his obligatory vaccination programs.

His vaccine regulations have been criticized by a handful of Senate Republicans, who have threatened to sabotage a deal in Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

Following a mixed Asian session, both Paris and Frankfurt sank more than 1%.

To address the recent spike in cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued broad restrictions on persons who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Only those who have been vaccinated or recovered will be allowed access to culture and recreation across the country,” Merkel said, adding that the same regulation would apply to non-essential shops.

Oil prices moved drastically elsewhere after OPEC+ opted to go ahead with a planned output increase despite the possibility that Omicron would limit energy consumption.

Oil prices had been climbing ahead of OPEC and its allies’ meeting, with anticipation that they will hold off on their moderate monthly crude production increases due to the additional uncertainty that Omicron brings to world demand.

However, after meeting via video conference for a little more than an hour on Thursday afternoon, the Vienna-based group’s 13 members and its ten allies opted to continue with a moderate rise in output of 400,000 barrels per day every month, as they have done since May.

Following the announcement, oil prices initially fell, but eventually recovered their losses, with both major futures benchmarks closing the day higher.

"In a highly unpredictable environment, the best approach is to remain with the strategy," said Ann-Louise Hittle, head of petroleum research at Wood Mackenzie.