As Omicron makes its way to the United States, European stocks plummet.

The first Omicron case in the United States weighed on European stock markets on Thursday, as oil rose ahead of an OPEC production call.

On the eve of critical US nonfarm payrolls data, oil prices surged sharply on anticipation that OPEC and its allies will suspend their modest monthly crude output rise, while the dollar remained volatile.

After a mixed Asian session, Frankfurt and Paris were down 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, as we approached midday in the eurozone.

Despite news that its Covid antibody medication looked to be successful against the novel Omicron type, London stocks fell 0.6 percent in late morning trade, with pharmaceutical GlaxoSmithKline falling 0.2 percent.

Following news that Omicron had landed in the United States, Wall Street took a late dive on Wednesday.

“The general tone remains bleak,” IG analyst Chris Beauchamp summarized.

“The identification of new variant cases in the United States indicates that the spread of this new enemy has already started.”

The news that a patient had contracted the new variety sent shivers down the spines of US investors, who fear that authorities may be compelled to reinstall tight containment restrictions, if not outright lockdowns, derailing the world’s largest economy’s recovery.

This comes on top of widespread expectations that the Federal Reserve would cease its massive bond-buying financial support program sooner than planned and begin raising interest rates next year to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control, which is presently at a three-decade high.

Traders have been nervous in recent weeks due to supply chain snarls, a jump in energy costs, and a labor shortage causing dramatic price increases around the world.

On Friday, they were pushed over the edge by the news of Omicron, as well as warnings that immunizations may not be as effective against it.

Experts estimate that it will take weeks to properly comprehend the true threat posed by Omicron, while the World Health Organization believes that immunizations will likely protect against the worst of the variety.

The latest meeting of OPEC and other major oil producers will be watched closely later Thursday as they review their plan to increase supply each month to help lower prices, with the anticipated impact of Omicron on demand likely to be discussed.

The grouping has already hinted that it may suspend the increases, citing the United States’ and other big customers’ decisions to release part of their own stockpiles, especially China.

As a result of this action, global supplies are expected to tighten, pushing prices upward.

