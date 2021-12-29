As Omicron Infections Spread Across the Globe, American travelers are being advised to avoid these three European destinations.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new travel advisory for Americans, putting three new destinations to its highest COVID risk level.

Sweden, Malta, and Moldova were among the three European countries whose COVID conditions worsened in the previous week, putting them in the CDC’s Level 4 “extremely high” risk category.

When a location has more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the previous 28 days, the CDC considers it to be at Level 4 or “extremely high” risk.

Last week, the CDC placed Sweden and Malta in the Level 3 “high” risk category. Moldova was formerly classified as “unknown” by the agency, which meant that solid information on the country’s COVID situation was lacking until today.

Sweden has recently joined other Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway in being classified as Level 4 “extremely high” risk countries based on COVID case counts.

The CDC has classified France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Russia, Singapore, Austria, and Turkey as Level 4 destinations.

The CDC has labeled nearly 90 places as Level 4, advising American tourists to avoid visiting even if fully vaccinated because they “may be at risk for obtaining and spreading COVID-19 strains.”

The CDC also raised the risk level for Argentina and Brunei to Level 3 or “high” on Tuesday. Argentina went from a Level 2 “moderate” risk to a Level 3 “high” risk as the number of COVID infections climbed, whereas Brunei’s virus counts dropped from a Level 4 risk. When a location has between 100 and 500 COVID instances per 100,000 population in the previous 28 days, the CDC classifies it as Level 3.

With Cuba, Gabon, and Guatemala, where COVID cases have been between 50 and 99 per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days, the CDC’s Level 2 “moderate” risk category has changed three times. The viral situations in all three places improved, despite the fact that they were previously classified as Level 3 by the CDC.

On Tuesday, the CDC updated its Level 1 or “low” risk category, adding So Tomé and Prncipe to the list. Over the last 28 days, there have been less than 50 virus cases per 100,000 residents in Level 1 locations.

The CDC also added to its "unknown" travel category, which is used when there is insufficient accurate information regarding a destination's COVID situation to determine the risk level.