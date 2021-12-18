As Omicron fears grow, Paris cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks.

On Saturday, Paris said that it would cancel its New Year’s Eve fireworks, as Europe prepares to tighten controls on a highly mutated form of the coronavirus that is fueling a rise of Covid-19 cases around the world.

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen has warned that by mid-January, the Omicron strain might be dominant in Europe.

Since it was initially discovered in South Africa last month, many countries have decided to restore travel restrictions and other containment measures.

A scientific council advising the French government recommended “severe restrictions” on New Year’s Eve celebrations, and the capital declared “with sadness” that all events on the Champs Elysees would be canceled.

“The fireworks will not take place, and there will be no DJ sets, unfortunately,” the Paris mayor’s office informed AFP.

On Saturday, Germany’s regions urged the federal government to tighten border controls and restrict immigration from the United Kingdom, which has a high rate of Omicron infections.

“The longer we can postpone the period when Omicron takes hold of us, the better,” said Karl Lauterbach, the new health minister.

Germany declared France and Denmark high-risk zones on Friday, requiring unvaccinated travelers to quarantine.

Governments across Europe are reintroducing measures to combat the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of at least 5,335,968 people since it began in China in December 2019.

Ireland has ordered clubs and restaurants to close at 8:00 p.m., Denmark has closed cinemas and other places, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a “major incident” to give institutions greater flexibility in dealing with the uptick.

After its panel of expert advisers proposed more limits, the Dutch government is anticipated to unveil fresh measures later.

Booster shots are also being widely distributed in Europe, and immunization programs are being expanded to include youngsters.

Hundreds of thousands of under-12s are expected to get their first vaccination this weekend, according to Portugal.

The distribution to children will begin on Wednesday, according to French Health Minister Olivier Veran.

“If all goes well, we will begin vaccination of youngsters in specially designed centers on the afternoon of December 22,” he told France Inter radio.

The United States was the first significant country to do so, vaccinating more than five million children under the age of 12.

Children in Denmark, one of the first European countries to begin injecting vaccines into children, put on a brave front this week as they awaited their shots.

"I was the last one in the family to get vaccinated," says the youngster.