As Omicron fears grow, France bans most UK travel.

France announced on Thursday that it would prohibit non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 type, which is expected to become the world’s leading health threat.

To combat Omicron, countries around the world began advising against international travel and tightening domestic restrictions, despite the fact that scientists believe it spreads quicker than any other variety.

The number of cases in the UK has risen to new highs in recent weeks, raising fears that the variation may wreak havoc on the health system as Christmas parties and gatherings are scheduled.

Travelers will require “an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and the vaccinated, beginning at midnight on Saturday… People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons,” the French government stated in a statement.

It went on to say that French citizens and EU nationals could still return to France from the UK, but they would need a negative Covid test within the last 24 hours and would be subject to a blanket quarantine upon arrival.

The new limits, according to French government spokesman Gabriel Attal, will be “far more severe” than the current regime.

“People (returning) will have to register on an app and self-isolate in a location of their choice for seven days — under the supervision of security forces — although this can be reduced to 48 hours if a negative test is conducted in France,” Attal explained.

According to him, the program attempts to “tighten the net” to slow the entrance of Omicron cases as France and its EU neighbors rush to get booster shots into people’s hands before the holiday season and family gatherings.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom recorded a new high of 78,610 laboratory-confirmed Covid cases, with scientists forecasting significantly greater rates as Omicron spreads considerably quicker than the current dominant Delta strain.

On France’s new travel limitations, Gillian Keegan, a junior minister in the British health ministry, told the BBC, “It is certainly going to change people’s plans, which is extremely regrettable.”

“But, you know, I think that with Omicron around, everyone needs to take the necessary precautions to protect the population,” she remarked.

The French move comes after Canada advised its residents to stay away from overseas travel during the Christmas holidays, claiming that the Omicron variant “frightens us.”

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos stated. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.