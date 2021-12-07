As Omicron continues to spread, the CDC has issued a new travel warning for five European destinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has upgraded five European destinations, including tourist hub France, to the highest risk category for travel.

The CDC has placed France, along with Andorra, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, and Portugal, in the Level 4 “extremely high” risk category, which should be avoided by anyone who is not completely vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for obtaining and spreading COVID-19 variations,” the CDC cautioned.

Previously, all five European locales were classified as having a Level 3 “high” danger.

Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, Greece, Ireland, and the Netherlands are among the other European countries in the Level 4 category. The CDC’s Level 4 warning list includes more than 80 countries.

Travel to Jordan in the Middle East and Tanzania in East Africa has also been placed in the Level 4 “extremely high” risk category, according to the CDC.

Jordan had previously been classified as a “high” risk location, while Tanzania had been classified as a “unknown” destination with little solid information regarding its COVID situation, according to CNN.

The CDC has issued a Level 4 warning for areas where more than 500 COVID cases per 100,000 people have been reported in the last 28 days.

The CDC’s fresh warnings come as the world grapples with another coronavirus variety, Omicron.

Following its discovery in South Africa, the World Health Organization designated the Omicron strain as a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26.

The variation has been documented in more than 40 nations, including the United States. Scientists are scrambling to comprehend the virus mutation’s transmissibility and severity, so little is known about the Omicron strain.

On Monday, the United States implemented stricter international air travel rules, requiring a negative COVID test one day before departure to the United States. It has also prohibited travel from eight countries in southern Africa.

While the CDC’s Level 4 destinations have the worst COVID situations worldwide, the agency also issued a warning about destinations with “high” risk levels or places with 100 to 500 virus cases per 100,000 residents in the previous 28 days.

Colombia, Cuba, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis are among the countries that have graduated to Level 3.

Colombia, Cuba, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis are among the countries that have graduated to Level 3.

The CDC moved five locations to Level 2, or "moderate" risk, this week, with the bulk of them seeing improvements in their COVID.