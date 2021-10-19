As Northern India is battered by heavy rains, 41 people have died.

Officials said Tuesday that landslides and flash floods triggered by several days of torrential rain killed at least 41 people and left more than a dozen missing in northern India.

Officials in Uttarakhand, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, claimed 35 people were killed in new landslides on Tuesday, following the deaths of six people in similar occurrences the day before.

At least 30 people were killed in seven distinct events in the worst-affected Nainital region early Tuesday, when a series of landslides and the destruction of multiple houses were prompted by cloudbursts, an ultra-intense downpour of rain.

“So far, 30 people have been verified killed, and many more are still missing,” Ashok Kumar Joshi, a senior civic officer in Nainital, told AFP.

According to Joshi, the heavy rains caused severe damage in various isolated sections of the hilly terrain.

Another local civic officer, Pradeep Jain, told AFP that five of the dead were from a single family whose home was buried by a big landslide.

Five persons were murdered in a landslide in the northern Almora district when their home was damaged and covered by big rocks and sludge.

On Monday, at least six more people were slain in two distant districts of the state.

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a new weather notice, expecting “heavy” to “very severe” rainfall in the region over the next two days.

On Monday, numerous locations received more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain, creating landslides and flooding, according to the weather service.

School closures were mandated, and all religious and tourist activities were outlawed throughout the state.

Residents swimming through knee-deep water near Nainital Lake, a tourist magnet, and the Ganges breaching its banks in Rishikesh were shown on television and in social media recordings.

After the overflowing Kosi river flooded numerous places, more than 100 guests were trapped inside a Ramgarh resort.

Landslides are a constant hazard in India’s Himalayan north, but experts believe they’re growing more common as rain patterns change and glaciers melt.

Construction work is also blamed by experts on hydroelectric dams and forests.

A violent flash flood swept across a remote region in Uttarakhand in February, killing approximately 200 people. In 2013, at least 5,700 individuals died there.

Forecasters have also predicted further rain in the coming days in Kerala, where floods have claimed the lives of at least 27 people since Friday.

As major rivers overflowed, many dams in the state were approaching the danger mark, and authorities were relocating hundreds to safer regions.

According to India's weather service.