As Northern India is battered by heavy rains, 24 people are killed.

Officials said Tuesday that landslides and flash floods produced by several days of torrential rain in northern India killed at least 24 people and left more than a dozen missing.

Forecasters have also predicted further rain in the coming days in Kerala, where floods have claimed the lives of at least 27 people since Friday.

Officials in Uttarakhand, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, claimed 18 people were killed in new landslides on Tuesday, following the deaths of six people in similar incidents the day before.

At least 13 people were killed in three distinct instances in Nainital town early Tuesday, after a cloudburst produced a landslide and demolished multiple structures.

“In just two days, twenty-four individuals have perished in the state. On Monday, there were six deaths in the state, and 18 people have died so far on Tuesday “Uttarakhand police head Ashok Kumar told AFP.

According to local civic officer Pradeep Jain, five of the fatalities were from a single family whose home was buried by a big landslide.

Five persons were murdered in a landslide in the northern Almora district when their home was damaged and covered by big rocks and sludge.

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a new weather notice, expecting “heavy” to “very severe” rainfall in the region over the next two days.

On Monday, numerous locations received more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain, creating landslides and flooding, according to the weather service.

School closures were mandated, and all religious and tourist activities were outlawed throughout the state.

Residents swimming through knee-deep water near Nainital Lake, a tourist magnet, and the Ganges breaching its banks in Rishikesh were shown on television and in social media recordings.

After the overflowing Kosi river flooded numerous places, more than 100 guests were trapped inside a Ramgarh resort.

Landslides are a constant hazard in India’s Himalayan north, but experts believe they’re growing more common as rain patterns change and glaciers melt.

Construction work is also blamed by experts on hydroelectric dams and forests.

A violent flash flood swept across a remote region in Uttarakhand in February, killing approximately 200 people. In 2013, at least 5,700 individuals died there.

Since late last week, significant sections of Kerala have been ravaged by floods and landslides, killing at least 27 people.

Many dams in the state were at their breaking point, and authorities were evacuating tens of thousands of people to safer areas along major rivers.