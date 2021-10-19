As Northern India is battered by heavy rains, 15 people are killed.

Officials said Tuesday that landslides and flash floods produced by several days of torrential rain in northern India killed at least 15 people and left another dozen missing.

More severe rains are expected in the coming days in Kerala, where floods have killed at least 27 people since Friday, according to forecasters.

Officials in Uttarakhand, a Himalayan state, reported ten people were killed in new landslides on Tuesday, following the deaths of five people in similar incidents on Monday.

A landslide in the town of Nainital early Tuesday killed five people after a cloudburst — a very powerful downpour of rain — prompted a landslide, fully burying a house and its occupants.

“Five bodies have been discovered from the tragedy scene, and we are continuing our search,” local official Prateek Jain told AFP.

Five persons were killed in a landslide in the northern Almora district after enormous rocks and a wall of mud wrecked and buried their home.

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department expanded and expanded its weather notice, forecasting “heavy” to “very heavy” rainfall in the region for the next two days.

On Monday, numerous places received more than 400 mm (16 inches) of rain, creating landslides and flooding, according to the weather service.

School closures were mandated, and all religious and tourist activities were outlawed throughout the state.

Residents swimming through knee-deep water near Nainital Lake, a tourist magnet, and the Ganges breaching its banks in Rishikesh were shown on television and in social media recordings.

After the overflowing Kosi river flooded numerous areas, more than 100 guests were trapped inside a Ramgarh resort.

Landslides are a constant hazard in India’s Himalayan north, but experts believe they’re growing more common as rain patterns change and glaciers melt.

Construction work is also blamed by experts on hydroelectric dams and forests.

A violent flash flood swept across a remote region in Uttarakhand in February, killing approximately 200 people. In 2013, at least 5,700 individuals died there.

Since late last week, significant sections of Kerala have been ravaged by floods and landslides, killing at least 27 people.

As major rivers overflowed, many dams in the state were approaching the danger mark, and authorities were relocating hundreds to safer regions.

After a brief respite on Tuesday, severe rains are expected to pummel the state in the following two days, according to India’s weather service.